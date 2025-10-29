Are Your Human Expectations Blocking the Flow of God’s Spirit Within You - Paul Renfroe





Are you living your life as a spirit? What does that even mean? Prolific author and deliverance minister, Paul Renfroe, explains that humans are spiritual beings. It’s easy to forget that element of ourselves, but often, when undergoing spiritual attacks, that gritty reality comes to the forefront of our lives. Paul encourages Christians to regularly “inspect” their expectations in life, because it is those manmade expectations that can often steer us in the wrong direction. Submit your expectations to Jesus! He also urges believers to encourage each other and to come together in community and have continual fellowship in the Holy Spirit. “Spirit gives birth to spirit,” Jesus told Nicodemus, and Paul helps you understand your spirit birth and function as a spirit.









TAKEAWAYS





The Devil is filled with fury because he knows his time is short





Jesus poured out the Holy Spirit in Acts 2





Encourage one another daily amid the trials and tribulations of life





If anyone would dissuade you from the gospel, let them be cursed (Galatians 1:8)









