Are Your Human Expectations Blocking the Flow of God’s Spirit Within You - Paul Renfroe
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
422 followers
Follow
4 views • 20 hours ago


Are you living your life as a spirit? What does that even mean? Prolific author and deliverance minister, Paul Renfroe, explains that humans are spiritual beings. It’s easy to forget that element of ourselves, but often, when undergoing spiritual attacks, that gritty reality comes to the forefront of our lives. Paul encourages Christians to regularly “inspect” their expectations in life, because it is those manmade expectations that can often steer us in the wrong direction. Submit your expectations to Jesus! He also urges believers to encourage each other and to come together in community and have continual fellowship in the Holy Spirit. “Spirit gives birth to spirit,” Jesus told Nicodemus, and Paul helps you understand your spirit birth and function as a spirit.



TAKEAWAYS


The Devil is filled with fury because he knows his time is short


Jesus poured out the Holy Spirit in Acts 2


Encourage one another daily amid the trials and tribulations of life


If anyone would dissuade you from the gospel, let them be cursed (Galatians 1:8)



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Pop Culture Purge Tour: text TOUR to 55444

Nobody Sees This Creation book: https://bit.ly/4giYbK8

Prophetic Training Event: https://bit.ly/47szLu2

RTF International: https://restoringthefoundations.org/


🔗 CONNECT WITH PAUL RENFROE

Website: https://paradigmlighthouse.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmlighthouse

Podcast: https://bit.ly/46h4vxc


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Covenant Eyes: https://bit.ly/TheHealingChurchFREEBook

Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/

Equipping The Persecuted: https://equippingthepersecuted.org/donate

MasterPeace (get discounts with code TINA): https://bit.ly/CounterCultureMom


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://theccmshow.lightcast.com/


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2024 Recap & 2025 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/


#counterculturemom #tinagriffin #paulrenfroe #demonization #death #darwinism #blm ​​#demonpossession #possession #possessed #demonpossessed #demons #pegangods #demonic #demon #demonslave #halloween #satanicritual #exorcist #darkart #horrorphotography #demonspirit #sacrifice #satanicworshippers #oppression #racism #blacklivesmatter #killers #injustice #feminist #lies


Keywords
jesuschristianstribulationdemonssatanicdevilend timesgiftstina griffinspiritual attackscounter culture mom showpaul renfroe
