Are Your Human Expectations Blocking the Flow of God’s Spirit Within You - Paul Renfroe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Are you living your life as a spirit? What does that even mean? Prolific author and deliverance minister, Paul Renfroe, explains that humans are spiritual beings. It’s easy to forget that element of ourselves, but often, when undergoing spiritual attacks, that gritty reality comes to the forefront of our lives. Paul encourages Christians to regularly “inspect” their expectations in life, because it is those manmade expectations that can often steer us in the wrong direction. Submit your expectations to Jesus! He also urges believers to encourage each other and to come together in community and have continual fellowship in the Holy Spirit. “Spirit gives birth to spirit,” Jesus told Nicodemus, and Paul helps you understand your spirit birth and function as a spirit.
TAKEAWAYS
The Devil is filled with fury because he knows his time is short
Jesus poured out the Holy Spirit in Acts 2
Encourage one another daily amid the trials and tribulations of life
If anyone would dissuade you from the gospel, let them be cursed (Galatians 1:8)
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Pop Culture Purge Tour: text TOUR to 55444
Nobody Sees This Creation book: https://bit.ly/4giYbK8
Prophetic Training Event: https://bit.ly/47szLu2
RTF International: https://restoringthefoundations.org/
🔗 CONNECT WITH PAUL RENFROE
Website: https://paradigmlighthouse.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmlighthouse
Podcast: https://bit.ly/46h4vxc
📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY
Covenant Eyes: https://bit.ly/TheHealingChurchFREEBook
Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/
Equipping The Persecuted: https://equippingthepersecuted.org/donate
MasterPeace (get discounts with code TINA): https://bit.ly/CounterCultureMom
🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom
📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS
https://theccmshow.lightcast.com/
📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE
💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION
2024 Recap & 2025 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport
Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/
#counterculturemom #tinagriffin #paulrenfroe #demonization #death #darwinism #blm #demonpossession #possession #possessed #demonpossessed #demons #pegangods #demonic #demon #demonslave #halloween #satanicritual #exorcist #darkart #horrorphotography #demonspirit #sacrifice #satanicworshippers #oppression #racism #blacklivesmatter #killers #injustice #feminist #lies