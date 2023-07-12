The Illuminati Flame - Eric Dubay

What everyone needs to understand is that all of these "False gods" represent only one entity at the end of the day, and that is Lucifer, "the light bearer."

That is not to say that ALL of these "gods" are necessarily the same entity, because I don't know. What I do know is that Yahuwah considers them the enemy, which is good enough for me!

Eric shies away from the religious aspect of this, at least the biblical part, but he does good research, and he helped me through my "infancy stage" of FE. Eric's view is always worth consideration in my book.

And he has come a long way in his own journey. And he chewed the way for FE everywhere, at a time that he was alone doing it. I respect him for that. And he's a sharp guy.

ALL Pagan false gods are Luciferian in nature. Or "Satanic." Meaning that they are "of the Enemy" according to scripture.

Albert Pike is a Freemason legend, author of the Freemason handbook, "Morals and Dogma," tells you exactly who the Freemasons "seek light" from and worship.

And I quote

"That which we must say to a crowd is—We worship a God, but it is the God that one adores without superstition. To you, Sovereign Grand Inspectors General, we say this, that you may repeat it to the Brethren of the 32nd, 31st, and 30th degrees—The Masonic Religion should be, by all of us initates of the high degrees, maintained in the purity of the Luciferian Doctrine. If Lucifer were not God, would Adonay whose deeds prove his cruelty, perdify and hatred of man, barbarism and repulsion for science, would Adonay and his priests, calumniate him? Yes, Lucifer is God, and unfortunately Adonay is also god. For the eternal law is that there is no light without shade, no beauty without ugliness, no white without black, for the absolute can only exist as two gods: darkness being necessary to the statue, and the brake to the locomotive. Thus, the doctrine of Satanism is a heresy; and the true and pure philosophical religion is the belief in Lucifer, the equal of Adonay; but Lucifer, God of Light and God of Good, is struggling for humanity against Adonay, the God of Darkness and Evil." vii

Source:

vii. Albert Pike, "Instructions to the 23 Supreme Councils of the World" (July 14, 1889), as recorded by Abel Clarin de La Rive, La Femme et l'Enfant dans la Franc-maçonnerie Universelle (1894): 588.

And he's not the only one who has admitted this. Manley P. Hall has some pretty choice quotes about Lucifer too.

The Freemasons will LIE, as they are always doing, and try to claim this is not true

But anyone who has done a small amount of research knows this is accurate and that Lucifer is who the Freemason worship! Along with the Vatican, Jesuits, Talmudic Jews, Knights of Malta etc....

The entirety of the "New World Order" Conspirators worship Lucifer or some Pagan symbol amounting to the same thing!

original video:

https://odysee.com/@EricDubay:c/The-Illuminati-Flame:d

