Dems Become 'Blue MAGA'

Confessing To The Crime

* Dems have never admitted we were right about anything.

* Now they’re admitting we were right about everything.

* They’re just trying to sanitize the crime scene and sell books.





Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (29 May 2025)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6373632690112

https://x.com/JesseBWatters/status/1928246706530930798