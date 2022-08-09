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https://gnews.org/post/p15qpcff9
08/07/2022 The CCP has turned the pandemic control into a show! No science at all! In the video the Chinese pandemic control staffs are doing Covid tests for the fish and shrimps harvested by fishermen from the sea.