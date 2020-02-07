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Israel Used Civilian Plane As Cover, Killing 23 & US Contractor Was Killed By ISIS Rocket, Not Iran
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21 views • February 07, 2020
Welcome to The Daily Wrap Up, a concise show dedicated to bringing you the most relevant independent news, as we see it, from the last 24 hours.
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* * *
Pentagon Debt/OPCW
https://www.zerohedge.com/economics/just-little-sloppy-record-keeping-pentagons-35-trillion-accounting-black-hole
https://twitter.com/RenieriArts/status/1225493933360402433
https://www.opcw.org/media-centre/news/2020/02/opcw-independent-investigation-possible-breaches-confidentiality-report
Biowarfare
https://www.globalresearch.ca/biological-weapons-useful-timely-factual-overview/5702842
https://www.google.com/search?q=Dr.+Ishii&rlz=1C5CHFA_enUS717US719&oq=Dr.+Ishii&aqs=chrome..69i57&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8
https://www.sourcewatch.org/index.php/Project_for_the_New_American_Century
https://www.newamericancentury.org/
https://archive.org/details/RebuildingAmericasDefenses/page/n71/mode/2up/search/Advanced+forms+of+biological+warfare+that+can+%E2%80%98target%E2%80%99+specific+genotypes+may+transform+biological+warfare?q=Advanced+forms+of+biological+warfare+that+can+%E2%80%98target%E2%80%99+specific+genotypes+may+transform+biological+warfare
https://www.aa.com.tr/en/health/who-world-faces-shortage-of-virus-protective-equipment/1727495
Israel
https://www.patreon.com/posts/israel-bombs-as-33790487?utm_medium=post_notification_email&utm_source=post_link&utm_campaign=patron_engagement
https://www.timesofisrael.com/syria-israeli-strikes-target-bases-near-damascus-claims-to-intercept-missiles/
https://www.timesofisrael.com/12-pro-iran-fighters-said-killed-in-syria-strikes-attributed-to-israel/
https://www.rt.com/news/480316-israeli-airstrike-damascus-aftermath/
https://twitter.com/KevorkAlmassian/status/1225308572709539840
https://www.rt.com/news/480281-israel-strike-damascus-civilian-flight/
https://www.timesofisrael.com/russia-says-israel-used-civilian-plane-as-a-shield-during-alleged-syria-strikes/
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-middle-east-51397357
https://www.timesofisrael.com/idf-sending-extra-combat-troops-to-west-bank-as-violence-surges/
https://kvia.com/news/us-world/2020/02/06/three-palestinians-killed-12-israeli-soldiers-hurt-in-24-hours-of-violence/
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/erdogan-says-us-threatened-him-after-turkey-was-first-reject-trumps-peace-plan
https://twitter.com/TLAVagabond/status/1225802671598297089
https://theintercept.com/2020/02/06/alex-odeh-bombing-israel/
https://www.haaretz.com/israel-news/.premium-suspected-shooting-attack-in-west-bank-settlement-israeli-army-says-1.8502448
https://www.haaretz.com/middle-east-news/palestinians/.premium-israeli-army-demolished-house-even-as-it-knew-palestinians-were-gearing-for-clashes-1.8502507
https://www.haaretz.com/middle-east-news/syria/syrian-air-defenses-intercept-israeli-missiles-over-damascus-state-media-says-1.8501073
**More Links In The First Pinned Comment In The Comment Section**
#Israel #Biowarfare #Iran
"Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.”
Get a TLAV "Question Everything" T-Shirt or Sticker at:
https://truthclothing.io/collections/tlav
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https://www.patreon.com/TheLastAmericanVagabond
http://paypal.me/TLAVagabond
Bitcoin Donations: 3HybuDuvH4x5uJHemgc7EW4ms2nz3F8Gah
Ethereum Donations: 0x5e68B8984d9D8167dAf890588a7037Ae6Cc87d4b
Litecoin Donations: MX3T2kYvzfD4mNS4VNSyXFgY4abhUJC5ff
Bitcoin Cash Donations: qqsef23980qu5nlk2dj7s7ezwedl4fmy2gl2mxp9dp
What to help create change? Join us on Discord and share your ideas:
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Support The Last American Vagabond by Subscribing here:
http://www.feedblitz.com/f/?Sub=906867
* * *
Pentagon Debt/OPCW
https://www.zerohedge.com/economics/just-little-sloppy-record-keeping-pentagons-35-trillion-accounting-black-hole
https://twitter.com/RenieriArts/status/1225493933360402433
https://www.opcw.org/media-centre/news/2020/02/opcw-independent-investigation-possible-breaches-confidentiality-report
Biowarfare
https://www.globalresearch.ca/biological-weapons-useful-timely-factual-overview/5702842
https://www.google.com/search?q=Dr.+Ishii&rlz=1C5CHFA_enUS717US719&oq=Dr.+Ishii&aqs=chrome..69i57&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8
https://www.sourcewatch.org/index.php/Project_for_the_New_American_Century
https://www.newamericancentury.org/
https://archive.org/details/RebuildingAmericasDefenses/page/n71/mode/2up/search/Advanced+forms+of+biological+warfare+that+can+%E2%80%98target%E2%80%99+specific+genotypes+may+transform+biological+warfare?q=Advanced+forms+of+biological+warfare+that+can+%E2%80%98target%E2%80%99+specific+genotypes+may+transform+biological+warfare
https://www.aa.com.tr/en/health/who-world-faces-shortage-of-virus-protective-equipment/1727495
Israel
https://www.patreon.com/posts/israel-bombs-as-33790487?utm_medium=post_notification_email&utm_source=post_link&utm_campaign=patron_engagement
https://www.timesofisrael.com/syria-israeli-strikes-target-bases-near-damascus-claims-to-intercept-missiles/
https://www.timesofisrael.com/12-pro-iran-fighters-said-killed-in-syria-strikes-attributed-to-israel/
https://www.rt.com/news/480316-israeli-airstrike-damascus-aftermath/
https://twitter.com/KevorkAlmassian/status/1225308572709539840
https://www.rt.com/news/480281-israel-strike-damascus-civilian-flight/
https://www.timesofisrael.com/russia-says-israel-used-civilian-plane-as-a-shield-during-alleged-syria-strikes/
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-middle-east-51397357
https://www.timesofisrael.com/idf-sending-extra-combat-troops-to-west-bank-as-violence-surges/
https://kvia.com/news/us-world/2020/02/06/three-palestinians-killed-12-israeli-soldiers-hurt-in-24-hours-of-violence/
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/erdogan-says-us-threatened-him-after-turkey-was-first-reject-trumps-peace-plan
https://twitter.com/TLAVagabond/status/1225802671598297089
https://theintercept.com/2020/02/06/alex-odeh-bombing-israel/
https://www.haaretz.com/israel-news/.premium-suspected-shooting-attack-in-west-bank-settlement-israeli-army-says-1.8502448
https://www.haaretz.com/middle-east-news/palestinians/.premium-israeli-army-demolished-house-even-as-it-knew-palestinians-were-gearing-for-clashes-1.8502507
https://www.haaretz.com/middle-east-news/syria/syrian-air-defenses-intercept-israeli-missiles-over-damascus-state-media-says-1.8501073
**More Links In The First Pinned Comment In The Comment Section**
#Israel #Biowarfare #Iran
"Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.”
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