YEMEN: Houthi anti-ship Missile Hitting the Greek Bulk Carrier a few days ago.
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 19 hours ago

One of the ships in the Red Sea getting hit by a Yemeni missile a few days ago.

Adding a little more info, Sat. Jan 20, 2024.

Footage of a Houthi anti-ship missile hitting the Greek bulk carrier Zografia as it approaches the Red Sea. The ship was heading to one of the Israeli ports.


israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

