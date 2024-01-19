YEMEN: Houthi anti-ship Missile Hitting the Greek Bulk Carrier a few days ago.

One of the ships in the Red Sea getting hit by a Yemeni missile a few days ago.
Adding a little more info, Sat. Jan 20, 2024.
Footage of a Houthi anti-ship missile hitting the Greek bulk carrier Zografia as it approaches the Red Sea. The ship was heading to one of the Israeli ports.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.