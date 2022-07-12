X22 FINANCIAL REPORT - The [CB]/[WEF] Agenda Is Falling Apart Right In Front Of Them

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 2821a - July 11, 2022
The [CB]/[WEF] Agenda Is Falling Apart Right In Front Of Them
The world is now rising up, the [WEF]/[CB] cannot stop this. Their agenda is falling apart right in front of their eyes and they can't do anything to stop it. Bank runs have begun in China, the people have are hitting the precipice.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
Protect Your Retirement W/ A Gold. IRA
https://noblegoldinvestments.com/gold-silver-ira-google/?offer_type=gold&affiliate_source=affiliate_x22
Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^