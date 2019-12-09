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Βιντεο ΝΤΟΚΟΥΜΕΝΤΟ η ΔΙΚΗ ΑΠΑΤΗ ΓΕΡΜΑΝΩΝ ΣΤΡΑΤΙΩΤΩΝ SS στο Dachau Μαιος 1946
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77 views • December 09, 2019
Η ΔΙΚΗ ΑΠΑΤΗ-ΠΑΡΩΔΙΑ στο ΝΤΑΧΑΟΥ κατα ΓΕΡΜΑΝΩΝ ΑΞΙΩΜΑΤΙΚΩΝ & ΣΤΡΑΤΙΩΤΩΝ που εκαναν το καθηκον τους απο ΑΜΕΡΙΚΑΝΟΥΣ 1 χρονο μετα την καταληψη της ΓΕΡΜΑΝΙΑΣ απο ΡΩΣΟΥΣ ΑΓΓΛΟΥΣ & ΑΜΕΡΙΚΑΝΟΥΣ τον Μαιο του 1946.Με ΣΤΗΜΕΝΗ ΑΠΟΦΑΣΗ των ΑΜΕΡΙΚΑΝΩΝ ΕΚΤΕΛΕΣΤΗΚΑΝ ΑΘΩΟΙ & ΗΡΩΕΣ ΓΕΡΜΑΝΟΙ ΣΤΡΑΤΙΩΤΕΣ.& ΑΞΙΩΜΑΤΙΚΟΙ με την ΙΣΤΟΡΙΚΗ ΑΛΗΘΕΙΑ να παραποιηται απο τους "ΝΙΚΗΤΕΣ" του Β ΠΑΓΚ.ΠΟΛΕΜΟΥ.
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