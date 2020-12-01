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Fate of America part three
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41 views • December 01, 2020
This is the final video in the series Fate of America. There is a particular prophecy found in 2 Esdra 11-12 that describes the USA and it's final conclusion. Could Trump be the last president? Does the "Right consume the Left? You decide.
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