A Dream Of Going Home

Have you ever had a dream turn out to be prophetic to your life? That is something you should be cautious about. Most dreams are just random unravelings of your mind at rest, meaning little to nothing (which is why I QUIETLY, having the speaker right by my ear, have something playing while I sleep; it keeps my mind tame). So, unless you feel the presence of God in them, don’t take them seriously. If you do feel His presence in it, though, listen closely and pray over it. That being said, pray for me.



#Rest, #Dreams, #Pray