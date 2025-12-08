Let Go of RESENTMENT!

Philosopher Stefan Molyneux examines the historical and evolutionary dynamics between men and women, highlighting women's resentment due to exclusion and the implications of intellectual focus over physical survival. He details the maternal burden tied to dependency in infancy and discusses the distinct survival roles of men and women—where men operate in a meritocracy and women prioritize community and resource distribution. Critiquing political structures, he notes potential pitfalls in women's political influence on meritocracy. Ultimately, he advocates for mutual appreciation to foster deeper connections and societal harmony.





SUBSCRIBE TO ME ON X! https://x.com/StefanMolyneux





Follow me on Youtube! https://www.youtube.com/@freedomain1





GET MY NEW BOOK 'PEACEFUL PARENTING', THE INTERACTIVE PEACEFUL PARENTING AI, AND THE FULL AUDIOBOOK!

https://peacefulparenting.com/





Join the PREMIUM philosophy community on the web for free!





Subscribers get 12 HOURS on the "Truth About the French Revolution," multiple interactive multi-lingual philosophy AIs trained on thousands of hours of my material - as well as AIs for Real-Time Relationships, Bitcoin, Peaceful Parenting, and Call-In Shows!





You also receive private livestreams, HUNDREDS of exclusive premium shows, early release podcasts, the 22 Part History of Philosophers series and much more!





See you soon!

https://freedomain.locals.com/support/promo/UPB2025