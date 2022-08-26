MY FIT LIFE WEEKLY ROUNDUP | CBD & SPORT NUTRITION | AUGUST 8, 2022

Welcome to the My Fit Life Weekly Roundup

This is the first in a series of videos showing what is going on behind the scenes at our CBD and Sport Nutrition Company.

This first video is a 10,000 foot overview of the major projects we have going on.

In this video I cover:

Weekly Podcast Interviews

New Cannabis Oil Based Wellness Program

Sponsored Athlete: Erik Paulson

Sponsored Artist: Artist M.

Sponsored Nonprofit: Redwings Horse Sanctuary

My Role in the Rezillient CBD Brand

Lots of really cool stuff going on, including developing a Horse specific CBD for the injured and abused horses at Redwings...

Check out the video for full details.

#myfitlife #cbdoil #lifelivedbetter

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My Fit Life provides products, programs, and community support to help you get healthy, stay healthy, and live the life you were meant to live.

Join the My Fit Life Newsletter: https://myfitlife.net

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HAVE QUESTIONS?

Contact our customer care dept:

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (562)528-3090

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"Knowledge is Power & Health is Wealth!"

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