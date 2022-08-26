MY FIT LIFE WEEKLY ROUNDUP | CBD & SPORT NUTRITION | AUGUST 8, 2022

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Welcome to the My Fit Life Weekly Roundup
This is the first in a series of videos showing what is going on behind the scenes at our CBD and Sport Nutrition Company.
This first video is a 10,000 foot overview of the major projects we have going on.
In this video I cover:
Weekly Podcast Interviews
New Cannabis Oil Based Wellness Program
Sponsored Athlete: Erik Paulson
Sponsored Artist: Artist M.
Sponsored Nonprofit: Redwings Horse Sanctuary
My Role in the Rezillient CBD Brand
Lots of really cool stuff going on, including developing a Horse specific CBD for the injured and abused horses at Redwings...
Check out the video for full details.
#myfitlife #cbdoil #lifelivedbetter
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My Fit Life provides products, programs, and community support to help you get healthy, stay healthy, and live the life you were meant to live.
Join the My Fit Life Newsletter: https://myfitlife.net
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https://www.facebook.com/groups/myfitlifecommunity
HAVE QUESTIONS?
Contact our customer care dept:
Email: [email protected]
Phone: (562)528-3090
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"Knowledge is Power & Health is Wealth!"
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