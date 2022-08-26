BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

MY FIT LIFE WEEKLY ROUNDUP | CBD & SPORT NUTRITION | AUGUST 8, 2022
My Fit Life
My Fit Life
5 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
9 views • August 26, 2022

Welcome to the My Fit Life Weekly Roundup

This is the first in a series of videos showing what is going on behind the scenes at our CBD and Sport Nutrition Company.

This first video is a 10,000 foot overview of the major projects we have going on.

In this video I cover:

Weekly Podcast Interviews

New Cannabis Oil Based Wellness Program

Sponsored Athlete: Erik Paulson

Sponsored Artist: Artist M.

Sponsored Nonprofit: Redwings Horse Sanctuary

My Role in the Rezillient CBD Brand

Lots of really cool stuff going on, including developing a Horse specific CBD for the injured and abused horses at Redwings...

Check out the video for full details.

#myfitlife #cbdoil #lifelivedbetter

====================

My Fit Life provides products, programs, and community support to help you get healthy, stay healthy, and live the life you were meant to live.

Join the My Fit Life Newsletter: https://myfitlife.net
====================

Join the My Fit Life Community on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/groups/myfitlifecommunity


HAVE QUESTIONS?

Contact our customer care dept:

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (562)528-3090
====================
"Knowledge is Power & Health is Wealth!"
====================

Keywords
healthhealth freedomcbdcbd oilcannabis oilfitnesswellnessmyfitlifemy fit life
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
U.S. Supreme Court Declines to Review New York Healthcare Workers&#8217; Challenge to COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate

U.S. Supreme Court Declines to Review New York Healthcare Workers’ Challenge to COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate

Morgan S. Verity
Iron-rich foods that outperform spinach

Iron-rich foods that outperform spinach

Kevin Hughes
Higher Intake of Phytochemical-Rich Foods Tied to Lower Ovarian Cancer Odds, Study Finds

Higher Intake of Phytochemical-Rich Foods Tied to Lower Ovarian Cancer Odds, Study Finds

Coco Somers
Sound, Music Therapy Can Be Used for Anxiety, Chronic Pain Treatment, Report Says

Sound, Music Therapy Can Be Used for Anxiety, Chronic Pain Treatment, Report Says

Edison Reed
The hidden cost of convenience: How ultra-processed foods may be fueling a Crohn’s disease epidemic

The hidden cost of convenience: How ultra-processed foods may be fueling a Crohn’s disease epidemic

Ava Grace
Three-Minute Sprints Alter Blood Proteins More Than 90 Minutes of Moderate Exercise, Rockefeller Study Finds

Three-Minute Sprints Alter Blood Proteins More Than 90 Minutes of Moderate Exercise, Rockefeller Study Finds

Chase Codewell
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy