Dr. Jane Ruby Show





October 28, 2022





On today’s Dr. Jane Ruby Show, Dr. Bryan Ardis says he was WRONG in his original report about the King Cobra and Krait snake venom that produces the C19 illnesses. He brings the Italian study from last year identifying that the bioweapon is designed to get people to make a synthetic form of snake venom toxins to poison the self, and that 3 societal groups were successfully targeted after the elderly were culled. This is the Dr Jane Ruby Show and you’re about to enter truth in medicine.





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1qe0hh-live-7pm-worldwide-exclusive-dr.-ardis-was-wrong.html