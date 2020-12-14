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12/14/2020 -- Deep Earthquakes develop below Pacific Plate from New Zealand to Alaska - On time
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205 views • December 15, 2020
The arrival of the seismic unrest from the solar event which struck on December 10, 2020 is now taking place (3-4 days after hitting the magnetosphere).
New deep earthquakes struck around Fiji down South to New Zealand, Westward to Indonesia, Northwards to Japan and even into Alaska's Aleutian island chain. Additionally a new M6.0 struck North Chile in South America, as well as a M4.8 (and swarm) along the California Nevada border yet again.
The West coast of the USA is due for M5.0 (M4.9) range to strike most likely South near LA, and another event due up to the NW in the ocean (not likely until this weeks near end).
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos
New deep earthquakes struck around Fiji down South to New Zealand, Westward to Indonesia, Northwards to Japan and even into Alaska's Aleutian island chain. Additionally a new M6.0 struck North Chile in South America, as well as a M4.8 (and swarm) along the California Nevada border yet again.
The West coast of the USA is due for M5.0 (M4.9) range to strike most likely South near LA, and another event due up to the NW in the ocean (not likely until this weeks near end).
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos
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