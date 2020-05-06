America Is a Technocracy, Not a Democracy | Ryan McMaken

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The people who really run the country are unelected "experts" and bureaucrats at the central banks, at public health agencies, spy agencies, and an expanding network of boards and commissions.
Original article: https://mises.org/wire/america-techno...
This Audio Mises Wire is generously sponsored by Christopher Condon. Narrated by Millian Quinteros.
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