The Fall of Klaus Schwab & The World Economic Forum's Globalist Empire

Klaus Schwab, the self-anointed potentate architect of globalism, has finally been toppled from his perch at the World Economic Forum (WEF), resigning in disgrace on Easter Sunday 2025. The 87-year-old’s abrupt exit, cloaked in a flimsy excuse about his age, was no voluntary retirement—it was a forced retreat driven by a damning whistleblower report exposing alleged corruption and the gross hypocrisy at the heart of the WEF’s elitist empire. This isn’t just the end of Schwab’s reign; it’s a crack in the facade of the globalist agenda that’s been fleecing nations and subjugating freedoms for decades...
Segment 2: America’s Third Watch Segment
Segment 3: The End Of Dick Durbin & The Urgent Need for Illinois Conservatism
