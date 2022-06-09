Protester tackled and restrained by police after shouting at Biden's Motorcade

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This didnt go well for her.
Police took a protester into custody after she shouted through a megaphone at Joe Biden's motorcade as it drove through Los Angeles on Wednesday.
This video shows a woman walking into the street and shouting at the motorcade before being tackled to the ground by a police officer.
In a statement the US Secret Service said that an adult female was removed from a restricted roadway and placed into custody with no impact to the motorcade.