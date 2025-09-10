BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Maduro emphasizes that Venezuela has no drug plantations or labs & this is all part of a broader imperial playbook - clip 2
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1311 followers
1
25 views • 24 hours ago

 “The U.S. public is tired of military interventions, massacres, and regime changes.”

Maduro warns that Washington is preparing the public for a new war this time in South America.

He says the Trump administration is fabricating lies to justify military action against Venezuela, aiming to overthrow the government and re-colonize the region.

By colonizing Venezuela, they aim to colonize the Caribbean, South America, and beyond.

Maduro emphasizes that Venezuela has no drug plantations or labs and that this is all part of a broader imperial playbook.


@DDGeopolitics

