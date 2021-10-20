BIDEN'S MAD MANDATE IS RIPPING THE COUNTRY TO SHREDS

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RonPaulLibertyReport
Ron Paul Liberty Report
3926 subscribers
Nuclear scientists dismissed. First responders booted. Doctors and nurses axed. Pilots put on leave. And Biden's "mandate" has not even been promulgated by OSHA. The country is being ripped apart...and that may be just what they want. Meanwhile, Biden's numbers continue an express elevator downward. What's the end game?