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Elon Musk: Chips Will Be Implanted in Human Brains in 2022
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463 views • December 07, 2021
Today on TruNews, billionaire Elon Musk hopes to implant a microchip into a human brain in 2022. His company Neuralink has been developing a device that could allow people to control a computer with their thoughts.
In early 2021, Musk showed reporters a monkey named Pager that had brain machine interface microchips placed in each side of the primate’s brain. The monkey was able to control the paddles of Pong game using its brain signals.
The tech mogul hopes to offer a full brain interface that will boost human intelligence.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 12/7/21
In early 2021, Musk showed reporters a monkey named Pager that had brain machine interface microchips placed in each side of the primate’s brain. The monkey was able to control the paddles of Pong game using its brain signals.
The tech mogul hopes to offer a full brain interface that will boost human intelligence.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 12/7/21
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