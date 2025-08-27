BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
IS NIGHT NATION REVIEW ACTUALLY CREDITED IN THE TRANIFESTO OF ROBIN WESTMAN⁉️
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
31 views • 1 day ago

Holy SHit I was translating her [its] diary and guess who was in it


Night Nation Review 🤯


WTF!


Temporary source: https://i.desu.si/xZbxsFMn.mp4


Thumbnail: https://gab.com/CANST/posts/115102127246943118


Let's see how long these following links stay active:


Here is a picture of the shooter. He looks like Adam Green


https://x.com/don_ask934/status/1960787865945956609


32 year old Tranny shot up a Catholic School today. He was viciously anti-Christian.


https://x.com/NewsX_24_7/status/1960747905742200972


Minnesota shooter drew Celtic Shield Knots on his weapons & magazines. Those are used by Pagans. This dude was a Pagan of the Nordic variety.


https://celticstudio.shop/blogs/article/celtic-shield-knot


Here is the 11-minute video that the Fagggot made prior to his attack.


https://x.com/JoshWalkos/status/1960740372184805819

minnesota shooter
