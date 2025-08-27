IS NIGHT NATION REVIEW ACTUALLY CREDITED IN THE TRANIFESTO OF ROBIN WESTMAN⁉️

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Holy SHit I was translating her [its] diary and guess who was in it
Night Nation Review 🤯
WTF!
Temporary source: https://i.desu.si/xZbxsFMn.mp4
Thumbnail: https://gab.com/CANST/posts/115102127246943118
Let's see how long these following links stay active:
Here is a picture of the shooter. He looks like Adam Green
https://x.com/don_ask934/status/1960787865945956609
32 year old Tranny shot up a Catholic School today. He was viciously anti-Christian.
https://x.com/NewsX_24_7/status/1960747905742200972
Minnesota shooter drew Celtic Shield Knots on his weapons & magazines. Those are used by Pagans. This dude was a Pagan of the Nordic variety.
https://celticstudio.shop/blogs/article/celtic-shield-knot
Here is the 11-minute video that the Fagggot made prior to his attack.