IS NIGHT NATION REVIEW ACTUALLY CREDITED IN THE TRANIFESTO OF ROBIN WESTMAN⁉️

Holy SHit I was translating her [its] diary and guess who was in it





Night Nation Review 🤯





WTF!





Temporary source: https://i.desu.si/xZbxsFMn.mp4





Thumbnail: https://gab.com/CANST/posts/115102127246943118





Let's see how long these following links stay active:





Here is a picture of the shooter. He looks like Adam Green





https://x.com/don_ask934/status/1960787865945956609





32 year old Tranny shot up a Catholic School today. He was viciously anti-Christian.





https://x.com/NewsX_24_7/status/1960747905742200972





Minnesota shooter drew Celtic Shield Knots on his weapons & magazines. Those are used by Pagans. This dude was a Pagan of the Nordic variety.





https://celticstudio.shop/blogs/article/celtic-shield-knot





Here is the 11-minute video that the Fagggot made prior to his attack.





https://x.com/JoshWalkos/status/1960740372184805819