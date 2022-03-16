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Col Douglas Macgregor on What's most Interesting about Victoria Nuland - Bio-Labs 031022
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164 views • March 16, 2022
Col Douglas Macgregor Clips
On March 10th, 2022 Col Douglas Macgregor talks with Dan Ball on Real America. Col Macgregor covers Victoria Nuland's recent testimony on biolabs in Ukraine along with other recent events on the war in Eastern Europe between Russia and Ukraine.
Col Macgregor brings up a great point that the only person who could really stop this is President Biden. The colonel believe that if the Biden Administration promised Ukrainian neutrality war could not only have been avoided, but also ended sooner if adopted now.
Finally, Col Macgregor talks about the fog of war, mistakes resulting in civilian causalities and truism for all conflicts:
"In war nothing is all black and all white."
On March 10th, 2022 Col Douglas Macgregor talks with Dan Ball on Real America. Col Macgregor covers Victoria Nuland's recent testimony on biolabs in Ukraine along with other recent events on the war in Eastern Europe between Russia and Ukraine.
Col Macgregor brings up a great point that the only person who could really stop this is President Biden. The colonel believe that if the Biden Administration promised Ukrainian neutrality war could not only have been avoided, but also ended sooner if adopted now.
Finally, Col Macgregor talks about the fog of war, mistakes resulting in civilian causalities and truism for all conflicts:
"In war nothing is all black and all white."
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