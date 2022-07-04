Chinese People are in a Major Crisis of their Spiritual State Under the Rule of the CCP

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https://gnews.org/post/piqn4d53
In a GETTR video on July 1st, Miles Guo said that under the rule of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), many people in Communist China would be happy to see the weak being bullied and the good things they cannot obtain get ruined, which is a real mental illness.