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"I Wanted to Kill More Than 50 People" - FSB Special Forces took a Nazi Terrorist who Planned to Arrange a Massacre in the Mall in Sochi on May 9. 051322
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190 views • May 13, 2022
"I wanted to kill more than 50 people": FSB special forces took a Nazi terrorist who planned to arrange a massacre in the mall in Sochi on May 9
The FSB publishes a video of the interrogation of a suspect in the preparation of a terrorist attack in Sochi. The detainee is a 30–year-old Russian, a supporter of neo-Nazism.
At home, they found a revolver with ammunition, an F-1 grenade, a cold weapon and a handwritten diagram of the planned crime.
The FSB publishes a video of the interrogation of a suspect in the preparation of a terrorist attack in Sochi. The detainee is a 30–year-old Russian, a supporter of neo-Nazism.
At home, they found a revolver with ammunition, an F-1 grenade, a cold weapon and a handwritten diagram of the planned crime.
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