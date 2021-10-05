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“This is The Calm Before The Storm”
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141 views • October 05, 2021
4 Years Ago Today
Trump Lines Up his Generals
And says to the Press
“This is The Calm Before The Storm”
Side note
Many people miss that Trump does an “AirQ” when he says it.
Why is that so important?
It was 23 days before the first Q Drop.
So that blows up the argument that Trump only catered to the Q movement down the road for votes.
Nope. This proves Trump was well aware of Military Intelligence Q drops that would follow
Subscribe and share 👉👇👇 @StormIsUponUsJM
Trump Lines Up his Generals
And says to the Press
“This is The Calm Before The Storm”
Side note
Many people miss that Trump does an “AirQ” when he says it.
Why is that so important?
It was 23 days before the first Q Drop.
So that blows up the argument that Trump only catered to the Q movement down the road for votes.
Nope. This proves Trump was well aware of Military Intelligence Q drops that would follow
Subscribe and share 👉👇👇 @StormIsUponUsJM
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