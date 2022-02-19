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RESTORED REPUBLIC VIA A GCR UPDATE AS OF FEBRUARY 19, 2022
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110 views • February 19, 2022
RESTORED REPUBLIC VIA A GCR UPDATE AS OF FEBRUARY 19, 2022
https://www.bitchute.com/video/6qcDGZjwvL2q/
====My Links=================
https://linktr.ee/Shane_St_Pierre
(Get around censorship) https://instabio.cc/4021015JOnvg7
https://ussanews.com/restored-republic-via-a-gcr-as-of-february-19-2022/
Restored Republic via a GCR: Update as of Sat. 19 Feb. 2022
Compiled Sat. 19 Feb. 2022 12:01 am EST by Judy Byington, MSW, LCSW, Therapist ret, Journalist, Author: “Twenty Two Faces: inside the extraordinary life of Jenny Hill and her twenty two multiple personalities.”
Q Has Revealed a Worldwide Military Sting Operation
Military is the only way
Where We Go One, We Go All
Justice is Coming
Trust the Plan
John Rutter’s “New Year”
Videos (thetabernaclechoir.org)
Judy Note: On Fri. 18 Feb. there was extreme weather conditions throughout Europe, Brazil and the US Midwest and East Coast, likely caused by Deep State HAARP program. All of which caused grounding of planes, trains and regular transportation.
Canadian police made over 70 arrests of peaceful protestors and their horse brigade trampled and killed a senior woman, along with destroying her walker.
In Australia the police shot energy weapons on a group of peaceful demonstrators.
None of which was covered by the Mainstream Fake Media, of course.
What was covered was Biden’s insistence to start World War III in the Ukraine, something both Ukraine and Russia don’t want.
It was hoped that the White Hat Global Military would step in with Military Law before Freedom Week which started on Mon. 21 Feb.
“We’re urging a worldwide boycott for Freedom Week. Don’t go to work for seven days beginning Mon. 21 Feb!” …Canadian Freedom Truckers
A. NESARA/GESARA Transition to Greatness, Whiplash347:
Yes this is real. God works in mysterious ways. It was always about this:
No power bills, no more taxes, no more fees, mortgages are illegal. You get it all back. No more Poverty, Homelessness, People of 3rd World Nations to return home to build 1st world destinations. People Govts 10% of their present size. Plenty of wealth for everyone. Homes for everyone. No more drugs/ addictions/ illness/ disease of any kind.The 3 Med Beds fix it all. Reverse all conditions. Not so bad ey? Freedom for all on Planet Earth. The way this Planet is supposed to be.
B. Events on Fri. 18 Feb. 2022:
Extreme weather conditions believed manufactured by the Deep State HAARP program, prevailed throughout Europe including France, the UK, Germany, Netherlands as well as in Brazil and the US Midwest and East Coast, cancelling planes, trains and other modes of transportation.
On Fri. morning Canadian police were making mass arrests of peaceful demonstrators – which was in direct violation of a written agreement signed off with the Canadian government just last night.
Canadian Police on horse patrol trampled and killed a senior citizen woman today. This is really important to make this viral so justice be done to this tyrannic communist Government ASAP. Crimes against humanity.
By Fri. night and despite the freezing cold temperatures and an army of police officers, protesters in Ottawa refused to back down in the face of tyranny.
In Australia the police were using energy weapons on peaceful Freedom demonstrators.
In the Ukraine after several firefights which the CABAL DS aggressor blames on Russia, a gas pipeline in Lugansk was blown up. This was a false flag operation by the American & global financed Ukrainian NAZI REGIME to finally start the third world war which is urgently needed by the military industrial complex and the broken cabal. It’s getting serious now and we should all start praying, because unfortunately it may be that now there really won’t be a stone left unturned‼ Not so bad that the people are gone, then they can clean up there!
The White Hat Military was expected to intervene with Worldwide Military Law over these dictatorships to protect citizens across the globe.
Freedom Week would start next Mon. 21 Feb. and be celebrated worldwide by millions participating in Freedom Trucker/Farmer convoys and demonstrations that requested an end to dangerous Vaccine Mandates.
C. Schedule:
The Federal Government plans to run out of money at midnight Fri. 18 Feb.
Bond Holders in the international community of the Global Currency Reset have been paid and will continue to be paid through Sat. 19 Feb.
On Sat afternoon 19 Feb, Sun 20 Feb. and Mon 21 Feb. US citizen Bond Holders will have access to their funds.
Sun. 20 Feb. 2022: Last day of the Chinese Communist Party World Olympics.
Mon. 21 Feb. 2022: Beginning of Freedom Week; President’s Day
Thousands of Patriots have traveled to Ottawa Canada, while thousands more of US Truckers would be traveling in a Freedom Convoy from LA to Washington DC, plus there would be ongoing Patriotic demonstrations for Freedom in Australia, New Zealand and throughout Europe.
“We’re urging a worldwide boycott for Freedom. Don’t go to work for
https://www.bitchute.com/video/6qcDGZjwvL2q/
====My Links=================
https://linktr.ee/Shane_St_Pierre
(Get around censorship) https://instabio.cc/4021015JOnvg7
https://ussanews.com/restored-republic-via-a-gcr-as-of-february-19-2022/
Restored Republic via a GCR: Update as of Sat. 19 Feb. 2022
Compiled Sat. 19 Feb. 2022 12:01 am EST by Judy Byington, MSW, LCSW, Therapist ret, Journalist, Author: “Twenty Two Faces: inside the extraordinary life of Jenny Hill and her twenty two multiple personalities.”
Q Has Revealed a Worldwide Military Sting Operation
Military is the only way
Where We Go One, We Go All
Justice is Coming
Trust the Plan
John Rutter’s “New Year”
Videos (thetabernaclechoir.org)
Judy Note: On Fri. 18 Feb. there was extreme weather conditions throughout Europe, Brazil and the US Midwest and East Coast, likely caused by Deep State HAARP program. All of which caused grounding of planes, trains and regular transportation.
Canadian police made over 70 arrests of peaceful protestors and their horse brigade trampled and killed a senior woman, along with destroying her walker.
In Australia the police shot energy weapons on a group of peaceful demonstrators.
None of which was covered by the Mainstream Fake Media, of course.
What was covered was Biden’s insistence to start World War III in the Ukraine, something both Ukraine and Russia don’t want.
It was hoped that the White Hat Global Military would step in with Military Law before Freedom Week which started on Mon. 21 Feb.
“We’re urging a worldwide boycott for Freedom Week. Don’t go to work for seven days beginning Mon. 21 Feb!” …Canadian Freedom Truckers
A. NESARA/GESARA Transition to Greatness, Whiplash347:
Yes this is real. God works in mysterious ways. It was always about this:
No power bills, no more taxes, no more fees, mortgages are illegal. You get it all back. No more Poverty, Homelessness, People of 3rd World Nations to return home to build 1st world destinations. People Govts 10% of their present size. Plenty of wealth for everyone. Homes for everyone. No more drugs/ addictions/ illness/ disease of any kind.The 3 Med Beds fix it all. Reverse all conditions. Not so bad ey? Freedom for all on Planet Earth. The way this Planet is supposed to be.
B. Events on Fri. 18 Feb. 2022:
Extreme weather conditions believed manufactured by the Deep State HAARP program, prevailed throughout Europe including France, the UK, Germany, Netherlands as well as in Brazil and the US Midwest and East Coast, cancelling planes, trains and other modes of transportation.
On Fri. morning Canadian police were making mass arrests of peaceful demonstrators – which was in direct violation of a written agreement signed off with the Canadian government just last night.
Canadian Police on horse patrol trampled and killed a senior citizen woman today. This is really important to make this viral so justice be done to this tyrannic communist Government ASAP. Crimes against humanity.
By Fri. night and despite the freezing cold temperatures and an army of police officers, protesters in Ottawa refused to back down in the face of tyranny.
In Australia the police were using energy weapons on peaceful Freedom demonstrators.
In the Ukraine after several firefights which the CABAL DS aggressor blames on Russia, a gas pipeline in Lugansk was blown up. This was a false flag operation by the American & global financed Ukrainian NAZI REGIME to finally start the third world war which is urgently needed by the military industrial complex and the broken cabal. It’s getting serious now and we should all start praying, because unfortunately it may be that now there really won’t be a stone left unturned‼ Not so bad that the people are gone, then they can clean up there!
The White Hat Military was expected to intervene with Worldwide Military Law over these dictatorships to protect citizens across the globe.
Freedom Week would start next Mon. 21 Feb. and be celebrated worldwide by millions participating in Freedom Trucker/Farmer convoys and demonstrations that requested an end to dangerous Vaccine Mandates.
C. Schedule:
The Federal Government plans to run out of money at midnight Fri. 18 Feb.
Bond Holders in the international community of the Global Currency Reset have been paid and will continue to be paid through Sat. 19 Feb.
On Sat afternoon 19 Feb, Sun 20 Feb. and Mon 21 Feb. US citizen Bond Holders will have access to their funds.
Sun. 20 Feb. 2022: Last day of the Chinese Communist Party World Olympics.
Mon. 21 Feb. 2022: Beginning of Freedom Week; President’s Day
Thousands of Patriots have traveled to Ottawa Canada, while thousands more of US Truckers would be traveling in a Freedom Convoy from LA to Washington DC, plus there would be ongoing Patriotic demonstrations for Freedom in Australia, New Zealand and throughout Europe.
“We’re urging a worldwide boycott for Freedom. Don’t go to work for
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