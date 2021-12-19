The Money Masters

Since, at least, the end of WWII, quite literally every foundation of American society and culture (a.k.a. the "American Way of Life") has been intentionally ripped out from underneath us, the "Posterity" of the Founding Generation, the "One People" who the Constitution specifically names as the sole beneficiaries of this nation's very existence. Who's responsible for all of this, you ask? Well, that easy! It's the Edomite central banking families, and their agents, which not only seized control our nation's monetary system in 1913, they were given license by the U.S. government to basically counterfeit money in 1933. Since then, they have been using the unlimited amounts of unredeemable, unbacked currency they can create anytime they want in order to buy up control of the world and its resources for free. So, why wouldn't the spend the last 89 years buying up and seizing almost complete control over our schools, our churches, our media, our entertainment industries, and even our governments. If you had a long term plan to eradicate most of humanity and seize hegemonic control over the entire world, as the do, you probably would too.