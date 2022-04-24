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Bernie Sanders Just Said Something About 2024 Run That Could Mean Biden’s In Trouble
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80 views • April 24, 2022
Jonathan Allen from NBC News reports, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., has "not ruled out" a bid for president in 2024 if President Joe Biden chooses not to seek re-election, his former campaign manager wrote in a memo to allies Wednesday.
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