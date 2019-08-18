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The AMERICAN DREAM will show you how you've been scammed by the leaders of this nation and the global banking system
LivingLawSociety
LivingLawSociety
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40 views • August 18, 2019
The AMERICAN DREAM will show you how you've been scammed by the leaders of this nation and the global banking system. All Americans strive for the American Dream, and this film shows why your dream is getting farther and farther away. Do you know how banking works? Why did housing prices skyrocket and then plunge? Do you really know what the Federal Reserve is? THE AMERICAN DREAM takes and entertaining but hard hitting look at how the problems we have today are nothing new, and why leaders throughout our history have warned us and fought against the current type of financial system we have in America.

If you liked this film, please visit this site to donate or to buy the DVD: http://www.theamericandreamfilm.com

You can also purchase the DVD here: http://www.infowarsshop.com/The-Ameri...

Tagged: The American Dream film animated documentary Federal Reserve President Andrew Jackson Rothschild Ben Bernanke End The Fed Money Cartel United States U.S. Constitution Bill of Rights Constitutional Republic Freedom Liberty debt slavery crisis economics economy online Ron Paul IRS banks loans fractional banking reserves notes Jefferson Zionism gold silver bank fraud America New World Order conspiracy conspiracies Illuminati Rothchilds bad loans debt government corruption politics international banking depression recession credit cards monetary system financial crisis Peter Schiff Alex Jones Tad Lumpkin The Provocateur Network theamericandreamfilm HeroOfChristArchives
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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