YURI - The Fronts of the Ukraine War - Main Events - September 27, 2022

Yuri - The situation in LIman worsens as enemy managed to create a number of crossings south of the city, and will apparently attack Zarechnoye, a village that holds the key to Liman, tomorrow. The battle for it will be very fierce. Both armies experience supply problems, but the tenacity of Liman garrison suggests that the Russian command is planning a counter-attack, moving the reinforcements. The battle cannot end in a draw anymore, it will be sink or swim for the AFU or the Russians.

Relative lull elsewhere. Andreevka bridgehead in Kherson oblast hit with a barrage of 500kg FAB bombs, leaving hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers dead or wounded. As a result, the bridgehead is reduced to a tiny patch by the river, if not relieved soon by the Ukrainian command, the bridgehead will cease to exist.

------

If you like this content, you might like my other channel. "Truth Cat Radio Videos" on Brighteon. https://www.brighteon.com/channels/cynthia1