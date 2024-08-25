Martus for Truth: John 16:33

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
As long as you are in this world, there will be tribulation (friends acting like enemies; people leveling false and slanderous accusations; even physical assaults on your person), but take heart, and keep walking with Jesus because He has overcome this world.
#Trials, #Tribulations, #JesusVictory