EXCITING NEWS: America's Audit WILL SOON Finish

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Matthew S. DePerno, Esq.
@mdeperno
·
21h
A source tells me Merrick Garland and the DOJ are weighing two options: 1️⃣shut down the AZ audit by seizing everything now or 2️⃣allowing the results to be published. They are debating the anger of 72 million voters vs. the potential decertification of multiple states.