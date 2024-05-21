Summer Announcement

Create New Account
Neroke-5
Published 14 hours ago

This is just a quick video to remind all the men here to be careful, screen those women, very carefully, don't stick your dick in crazy, focus on yourself and your goals not the girls

ANY woman you deal with has the capability of turning the metaphorical gun on you

And if she gets pregnant ALL of your options are at her discretion

Thank You


