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RESTORED REPUBLIC VIA A GCR UPDATE AS OF MARCH 3, 2022
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31 views • March 04, 2022
RESTORED REPUBLIC VIA A GCR UPDATE AS OF MARCH 3, 2022
https://www.bitchute.com/video/PEbnY5eAlqN0/
====My Links=================
https://linktr.ee/Shane_St_Pierre
----------------------------
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Special Restored Republic via a GCR Report as of March 3, 2022
https://ussanews.com/special-restored-republic-via-a-gcr-report-as-of-march-3-2022/
Posted on March 3, 2022 by Constitutional Nobody
Special Restored Republic via a GCR Report as of Thurs. 3 March 2022
Compiled by Judy Byington, MSW, LCSW, Therapist ret, Journalist, Author: “Twenty Two Faces: inside the extraordinary life of Jenny Hill and her twenty two multiple personalities.
The Last Day is Here: Dark to Light.
Blackout Necessary.
The Countdown Has Started.
Prepare Backups. Archive Everything.
“Make no mistake. Promises fulfilled. WWG1WGA Now in Effect. We are The Storm. Nothing Stops Us. We do not forgive. We do not forget. God wins. Expect us.”
…John F. Kennedy Jr, Q
https://t.me/JFK_Q
Judy Note: A 1 March Court ordered release of Pfizer Vaccine Data shows nine pages of side effects that they didn’t want you to know about until 2085. Start with #30: https://phmpt.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/5.3.6-postmarketing-experience.pdf
A. Global Currency Reset:
Thurs. 3 March MarkZ: Bond Holders across the globe have been told they would have full redemption sometime between today Thurs. 3 March to Sun. 6 March. Tier 4B (us, the Internet Group could go 5-6 days after that. Redemption Center personnel were On Call this weekend.
Tier4B (us, the Internet Group) could be notified to set appointments and start exchanges at any time.
The new gold-asset-backed USTN was sitting in banks ready to be handed to the General Public.
The IMF was pushing Iraq to set new Dinar rate within this week.
Putin has announced Russia’s independence from the Rothschild-controlled US Dollar. Word was that the Ruble would be gold-backed on the international market on Thurs. 3 March.
Also on Thurs. 3 March the 1871 Act of England would be defunct through the official finalization of the Bankruptcy of City Of London, Vatican & Washington D.C.
Fleming: By March 3rd we are going to be rockin and rollin and won’t it be fine!
Thurs. March 3 was set for a Falcon 9 launch of 47 Star Link Satellites to low Earth orbit from Launch Complex 39A (LC-39A) at Kennedy Space Center in Florida (part of the new Star Link Satellite System that hosts the new Quantum Internet and Global Financial System).
B. Restored Republic:
JFK Jr, US Vice President, Q: “The information that will become public will further demonstrate the criminal and corrupt [pure evil] abuse of power. The snowball has begun rolling – there is no stopping it now. Stay the course and trust the plan. Remain BRAVE. We knew this day would come. United we STAND.”
C. March Events Project Odin, QFS, Whiplash347:
Biblical Lent Wed. 2 March to Fri. 15 April 2022 (Ash Wed. to Easter Sat.)
Three Day Event? Wed. 2 March to Fri. 4 March.
Ten Days of Darkness? Sat. 5 March to Tues. 15 Ides of March
Global Currency Reset Liquidity Fri. 4 March?
The People’s Convoy for Freedom culminates in Corrupt DC on Sat. 5 March.
Fri. 4 March Abe Lincoln Inauguration. 3 day Event. Queen death. 3 to 5 days for banks QFS. Queen Death 3 days Everything Stops + 10 days of mourning. “Bay Of Pigs” Scenario. All Bank’s & Stock Markets will close as per 70 yr Queen article. https://www.google.com.au/amp/s/www.businessinsider.com/what-happens-when-queen-elizabeth-ii-dies-king-charles-2018-6%3famp
To do the QFS transfer all World Banks need to close for 3 days to be able to do it. They have between 3 to 5 days to do this. By Law no longer than 5 days is allowed. It does make most sense across a weekend. You will need some cash out as ATM’s/ EFTPOS machines will go down.
Tues. 8 March Red October (Red October went missing 8 March 1968) Think SWIFT.
Ten Days of Darkness: ISO20022 regulation, XRP Sec. case which happens in 10 Days of Darkness. Those in Federal Witness Protection Program will come out. God sends down his Angels. The Greatest Story Ever Told.
Wed. 9 March DELTA drop Sell Offs/ divestiture’s & liQuidity events. Think Transfer Of Wealth.
Tues. 15 March Beware The Ide’s of March – All debt’s worldwide must be settled.
Thurs. 17 March Nuclear Standoff over. Near Death Civilization Event. Poseid
https://www.bitchute.com/video/PEbnY5eAlqN0/
====My Links=================
https://linktr.ee/Shane_St_Pierre
----------------------------
T-shirts Plus [All Proceeds to Help Victims of Human Trafficking]
https://t-shirtsplus.shop/?sca_ref=1663664.9uj0EQYo5p
***DISCOUNT CODE: @AntiDisinfo ***
"COVID-19" SHORT SLEEVE https://t-shirtsplus.shop/collections/featured-designs/products/covid-19-short-sleeve-jersey-tee?sca_ref=1663664.9uj0EQYo5p&;sca_source=COVID19Shirt
Special Restored Republic via a GCR Report as of March 3, 2022
https://ussanews.com/special-restored-republic-via-a-gcr-report-as-of-march-3-2022/
Posted on March 3, 2022 by Constitutional Nobody
Special Restored Republic via a GCR Report as of Thurs. 3 March 2022
Compiled by Judy Byington, MSW, LCSW, Therapist ret, Journalist, Author: “Twenty Two Faces: inside the extraordinary life of Jenny Hill and her twenty two multiple personalities.
The Last Day is Here: Dark to Light.
Blackout Necessary.
The Countdown Has Started.
Prepare Backups. Archive Everything.
“Make no mistake. Promises fulfilled. WWG1WGA Now in Effect. We are The Storm. Nothing Stops Us. We do not forgive. We do not forget. God wins. Expect us.”
…John F. Kennedy Jr, Q
https://t.me/JFK_Q
Judy Note: A 1 March Court ordered release of Pfizer Vaccine Data shows nine pages of side effects that they didn’t want you to know about until 2085. Start with #30: https://phmpt.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/5.3.6-postmarketing-experience.pdf
A. Global Currency Reset:
Thurs. 3 March MarkZ: Bond Holders across the globe have been told they would have full redemption sometime between today Thurs. 3 March to Sun. 6 March. Tier 4B (us, the Internet Group could go 5-6 days after that. Redemption Center personnel were On Call this weekend.
Tier4B (us, the Internet Group) could be notified to set appointments and start exchanges at any time.
The new gold-asset-backed USTN was sitting in banks ready to be handed to the General Public.
The IMF was pushing Iraq to set new Dinar rate within this week.
Putin has announced Russia’s independence from the Rothschild-controlled US Dollar. Word was that the Ruble would be gold-backed on the international market on Thurs. 3 March.
Also on Thurs. 3 March the 1871 Act of England would be defunct through the official finalization of the Bankruptcy of City Of London, Vatican & Washington D.C.
Fleming: By March 3rd we are going to be rockin and rollin and won’t it be fine!
Thurs. March 3 was set for a Falcon 9 launch of 47 Star Link Satellites to low Earth orbit from Launch Complex 39A (LC-39A) at Kennedy Space Center in Florida (part of the new Star Link Satellite System that hosts the new Quantum Internet and Global Financial System).
B. Restored Republic:
JFK Jr, US Vice President, Q: “The information that will become public will further demonstrate the criminal and corrupt [pure evil] abuse of power. The snowball has begun rolling – there is no stopping it now. Stay the course and trust the plan. Remain BRAVE. We knew this day would come. United we STAND.”
C. March Events Project Odin, QFS, Whiplash347:
Biblical Lent Wed. 2 March to Fri. 15 April 2022 (Ash Wed. to Easter Sat.)
Three Day Event? Wed. 2 March to Fri. 4 March.
Ten Days of Darkness? Sat. 5 March to Tues. 15 Ides of March
Global Currency Reset Liquidity Fri. 4 March?
The People’s Convoy for Freedom culminates in Corrupt DC on Sat. 5 March.
Fri. 4 March Abe Lincoln Inauguration. 3 day Event. Queen death. 3 to 5 days for banks QFS. Queen Death 3 days Everything Stops + 10 days of mourning. “Bay Of Pigs” Scenario. All Bank’s & Stock Markets will close as per 70 yr Queen article. https://www.google.com.au/amp/s/www.businessinsider.com/what-happens-when-queen-elizabeth-ii-dies-king-charles-2018-6%3famp
To do the QFS transfer all World Banks need to close for 3 days to be able to do it. They have between 3 to 5 days to do this. By Law no longer than 5 days is allowed. It does make most sense across a weekend. You will need some cash out as ATM’s/ EFTPOS machines will go down.
Tues. 8 March Red October (Red October went missing 8 March 1968) Think SWIFT.
Ten Days of Darkness: ISO20022 regulation, XRP Sec. case which happens in 10 Days of Darkness. Those in Federal Witness Protection Program will come out. God sends down his Angels. The Greatest Story Ever Told.
Wed. 9 March DELTA drop Sell Offs/ divestiture’s & liQuidity events. Think Transfer Of Wealth.
Tues. 15 March Beware The Ide’s of March – All debt’s worldwide must be settled.
Thurs. 17 March Nuclear Standoff over. Near Death Civilization Event. Poseid
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