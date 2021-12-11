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The Grey Aliens Hybridization Program
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234 views • December 11, 2021
I created and posted this video back in late 2018 on you tube. Less than 2 hours after posting this video a grey alien appeared in my bedroom. I've never had an alien encounter previous to this one encounter or since. I'm not an alien abductee or Contactee that I know of. The grey aliens face came through the ceiling and looked right at me for a few seconds. It seemed to be trying to assess if I was a threat or not. It then slowly went back into the ceiling wall and disappeared. I think it came to the conclusion I wasn't a threat, so it left me alone. This video got "their" attention and I haven't posted another one again like this, because I don't know what they will do if I really did become a threat to them....
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