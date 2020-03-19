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Why Restrict 'Good' Gun Owners, Resident Asks President Obama At Town Hall.
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19 views • March 19, 2020
When asked why he wants to restrict gun access for all owners, rather than just bad actors, President Barack Obama said, "It's just not true. ...There have been more guns sold since I've been president than just about any time in U.S. history."
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