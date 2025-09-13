© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What Time is The Canelo Fight? | Alvarez vs Crawford Live on Netflix
Description
The highly anticipated super middleweight fight between Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford is set for Saturday at 9 PM Eastern Time. Both fighters weighed in at 167.5 pounds and are ready to deliver. Watch live exclusively on Netflix with commentary and real-time updates. Don’t miss the action—subscribe for fight night coverage!
Hashtags
#CaneloAlvarez #TerenceCrawford #FightTime #Boxing #SuperMiddleweight #NetflixBoxing #FightNight #BoxingLive #SportsEvent