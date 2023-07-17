Eduardo Verástegui: God's Children are NOT for Sale: Interview on Sound of Freedom film SUCCESS!

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Dr. Taylor Marshall
Streamed live on July 16, 2023
Get tickets to Sound of Freedom at: https://www.angel.com/taylor
Eduardo Verástegui: God's Children are NOT for Sale: Interview on Sound of Freedom film about Tim Ballard (played by Jim Caviziel) and Operation Freedom rescuing children.
Dr. Taylor Marshall interviews Eduardo Verástegui on his film Sound of Freedom starring Jim Caviziel and himself and also serving as Executive Producer.
Dr Taylor Marshall's book: Antichrist and Apocalypse: https://www.amazon.com/dp/099965862X
Dr Marshall's book: Infiltration - The Plot to Destroy the Church from Within: https://amzn.to/2ENisHk
Follow Dr Taylor Marshall on Social Media:
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Take Dr. Taylor Marshall’s online Catholic courses by signing up as a student at newsaintthomas.com
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g65_Zzbp2m4