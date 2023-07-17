Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Eduardo Verástegui: God's Children are NOT for Sale: Interview on Sound of Freedom film SUCCESS!
channel image
High Hopes
2646 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
26 views
Published Monday

Dr. Taylor Marshall


Streamed live on July 16, 2023


Get tickets to Sound of Freedom at: https://www.angel.com/taylor


Eduardo Verástegui: God's Children are NOT for Sale: Interview on Sound of Freedom film about Tim Ballard (played by Jim Caviziel) and Operation Freedom rescuing children.


Dr. Taylor Marshall interviews Eduardo Verástegui on his film Sound of Freedom starring Jim Caviziel and himself and also serving as Executive Producer.


Dr Taylor Marshall's book: Antichrist and Apocalypse: https://www.amazon.com/dp/099965862X


Dr Marshall's book: Infiltration - The Plot to Destroy the Church from Within: https://amzn.to/2ENisHk


Follow Dr Taylor Marshall on Social Media:


🔴 Join my Patreon Patrons: https://www.patreon.com/drtaylormarshall

🔴 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DrTaylorMarshall

🔴 Twitter: https://twitter.com/TaylorRMarshall


Take Dr. Taylor Marshall’s online Catholic courses by signing up as a student at newsaintthomas.com


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g65_Zzbp2m4

Keywords
successfilmchild traffickinggods childrensound of freedomdr taylor marshallnot for saleeduardo verastegui

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket