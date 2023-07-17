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Eduardo Verástegui: God's Children are NOT for Sale: Interview on Sound of Freedom film SUCCESS!
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29 views • July 17, 2023

Dr. Taylor Marshall


Streamed live on July 16, 2023


Get tickets to Sound of Freedom at: https://www.angel.com/taylor


Eduardo Verástegui: God's Children are NOT for Sale: Interview on Sound of Freedom film about Tim Ballard (played by Jim Caviziel) and Operation Freedom rescuing children.


Dr. Taylor Marshall interviews Eduardo Verástegui on his film Sound of Freedom starring Jim Caviziel and himself and also serving as Executive Producer.


Dr Taylor Marshall's book: Antichrist and Apocalypse: https://www.amazon.com/dp/099965862X


Dr Marshall's book: Infiltration - The Plot to Destroy the Church from Within: https://amzn.to/2ENisHk


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Take Dr. Taylor Marshall’s online Catholic courses by signing up as a student at newsaintthomas.com


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g65_Zzbp2m4

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successfilmchild traffickinggods childrensound of freedomdr taylor marshallnot for saleeduardo verastegui
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