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5/08/21 Mothers Give, Globalists Take- JH trans humanism, 30 By 30 #HappyMothersDay
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424 views • May 09, 2021
You Are Free TV
5/8/21: Happy Mother’s Day! As the Biotechnocrats attempt to steal procreation with the sterilization shots, humanity stands in defiance! Meanwhile, The “Biden” administration pushes through massive land grabs and moves America into major austerity by Fall 2021...
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code works for both products!
https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
https://www.munulex.com/youarefreetv
Have a look at testimonials from Tetrogen Users:
https://tetrogenusa.com/real-world-feedback-on-tetrogen-fat-burning-products/
Please read John's Hopkins plan to take control of human biology:
https://jhsphcenterforhealthsecurity.s3.amazonaws.com/181009-gcbr-tech-report.pdf
Please read about micro-fluidics:
https://formlabs.com/blog/microfluidics-millifluidics-lab-on-a-chip-manufacturing/
Please read about The Texas Permanent School Fund:
https://www.houstonchronicle.com/news/investigations/article/Highly-confidential-School-fund-s-13631976.php
Ted Cruz on GHAE:
https://www.wind-watch.org/news/2020/03/05/cruz-calls-out-chinese-owned-wind-farms-near-laughlin-afb/
30 By 30 Threatens Land Ownership:
https://www.agweb.com/news/policy/politics/vilsack-bidens-30x30-goal-not-land-grab
An ex. of who's pushing 30 by 30:
https://a27.asmdc.org/press-releases/20210506-california-30-30-bill-author-ash-kalra-responds-president-joe-bidens-30x30
Please read about PEAK WATER:
http://www.stopthecrime.net/primewater.html
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5/8/21: Happy Mother’s Day! As the Biotechnocrats attempt to steal procreation with the sterilization shots, humanity stands in defiance! Meanwhile, The “Biden” administration pushes through massive land grabs and moves America into major austerity by Fall 2021...
To Support You Are Free TV
PayPal: [email protected]
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
For 25% off on Tetrogen and Munulex:
Code: YAFTV25
code works for both products!
https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
https://www.munulex.com/youarefreetv
Have a look at testimonials from Tetrogen Users:
https://tetrogenusa.com/real-world-feedback-on-tetrogen-fat-burning-products/
Please read John's Hopkins plan to take control of human biology:
https://jhsphcenterforhealthsecurity.s3.amazonaws.com/181009-gcbr-tech-report.pdf
Please read about micro-fluidics:
https://formlabs.com/blog/microfluidics-millifluidics-lab-on-a-chip-manufacturing/
Please read about The Texas Permanent School Fund:
https://www.houstonchronicle.com/news/investigations/article/Highly-confidential-School-fund-s-13631976.php
Ted Cruz on GHAE:
https://www.wind-watch.org/news/2020/03/05/cruz-calls-out-chinese-owned-wind-farms-near-laughlin-afb/
30 By 30 Threatens Land Ownership:
https://www.agweb.com/news/policy/politics/vilsack-bidens-30x30-goal-not-land-grab
An ex. of who's pushing 30 by 30:
https://a27.asmdc.org/press-releases/20210506-california-30-30-bill-author-ash-kalra-responds-president-joe-bidens-30x30
Please read about PEAK WATER:
http://www.stopthecrime.net/primewater.html
You can also watch here:
https://rumble.com/user/youarefreetv
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/youarefreetv
https://gab.com/youarefreetv
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yj9vGuJcBkqs/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/6JKILwSdIfde/
https://spreely.com/YouAreFreeTV
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