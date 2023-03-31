The Geometry in Paper Money

All of us have looked at and held paper money
such as our present Federal Reserve “notes”. But how many of us have wondered
about the measurements used to create those
bills? Why did the money architects use those proportions
and not some others?
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.