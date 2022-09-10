The Perfect Triangle #111 - 09 September 2022 - Guests: Jim Fetzer + Joe Olson

Giuseppe continues 9/11 remembrance week with two heavy hitters who have figured out exactly how Israel attack the United States on September, 11, 2001. "America Nuked on 9/11." The legendary Dean of Conspiracy Research Dr Jim Fetzer (www.jameshfetzer.org) and brilliant retired engineer Joe Olson (www.slayingfakescience.com) reveal in shocking detail exactly how Israel attack the USA on 9/11 to further the sinister Greater Israel Project.