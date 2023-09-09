All We Need is a Few Good Men

In this discussion we will talk about how just a few people can change the land scape of our reality. Someone just has to stand up and speak out. And I will be sharing a interview between Del Bigtree on the Highwire with doctor Meryl Nass, who is the new doctor and scientist that is speaking out on the biowarfare against America with fake viruses and vaccines being shoved down our throats.
References:
- BIO WARFARE EXPERT EXPOSES W.H.O. PANDEMIC TREATY THREAT
- A bug's Life: we out number them a 100,000,000 to 1
- My experience with speaking out
