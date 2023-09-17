Create New Account
Boebert Gets The Boot: A Biblical Perspective
AnatomyoftheChurchandState
Lauren Boebert made the news for some very public sexual immorality recently. I discuss the disappointing amount of "Christians" that tried to excuse her actions. Also, I share a hilarious video from a Pentecostal Church.

