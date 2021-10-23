LEGEND: Marine Who Thwarted Gas Station Armed Robbery Ends Interview with “Epstein Didn’t Kill Himself”

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“I turn around to go and leave, kind of walk out and as I’m turning around I hear the door kind of open real aggressively,” Kelcer said. “At that point, the ‘spidey senses’ tingled a little bit.”
“I saw two other guys with no other weapons and decided that’s the guy that I’m going to hit,” he added.
At the end of the interview, Kelcer signed off by saying, “Epstein didn’t kill himself.”