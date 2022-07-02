FINAL HOUR 1183 - URGENT WARNING DROP EVERYTHING AND SEE - WATCHMAN SOUNDING THE ALARM

These are the last of the last days! GET SAVED NOW! THE DAY OF THE LORD IS AT HAND, WAKE UP!!!--- They Are Making You Into MONSTERS (Vaxxed) --- Cern opens the Pit of Hell, Biblical truth --- Pfizer deathjab with bluetooth nanochip for your pleasure ---- Count The Number of the Beast ---- WORDS OF TRUTH ---- TRAPS SET --- Exposing the Matrix of satan(Demon activity exposed) --- youtuber jd pantoja --- The Holy Spirit in action.





https://markekawamai.com/

https://www.roxytube.com/@MarkEkawamaiMinistry

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/markekawamai

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ahC4JqewFwWM/

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/markekawamai2/

https://rumble.com/user/MarkEkawamai





If you want to help, then please pray for this Ministry, if you feel led by the Lord to support this Ministry, send email to meministryofthelord @ elisanet.fi (REMOVE EMPTY SPACES _@_) and you will get a paypal link.





USEFULL DOCUMENTS FOR THE LEFT BEHIND, UPDATED JUNE 26TH 2022(+VERSION EN FRANCAIS)*** : https://markekawamai.com/index.php/documents/





roxytube - AMERICANTRUTH: https://www.roxytube.com/@AMERICANTRUTH?lang=english

BitChute - RichieFromBoston: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/juH53r3AyWVW/

bitchute - XANDREWX: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/xandrewx/

Youtube - Thescariestmovieever: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCo8fiE2-s0SZu6Onb8lNLMQ

roxytube - Dailylifemedia: https://www.roxytube.com/@Dailylifemedia

Youtube - Scarack Truther: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCr84zLhWBEebP8x7MgwfahA

BitChute - Exposing Corruption: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/O1FQeegNtvEP/

bitchute - SonOfEnos: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/UnuX7D6YRyiE/

Youtube - Nuke's Top 5: https://www.youtube.com/c/NukesTop5

Youtube - Josh Sparrow: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCq2RhadBDhrTPjzxsZ-s5Iw

Youtube - The Last Reformation: https://www.youtube.com/user/DanishEvangelist

Youtube - Mark Hemans:https://www.youtube.com/c/MarkHemans





Below are instructions on how to get saved and salvation prayer. Our Lord Jesus Christ loves you.

All the world events, fulfilled prophecies, world events and signs in the skies have proven the fact that we have reached the end of days.

You have no time left and you really DON'T WANT TO BE WRONG ABOUT THIS ONE DECISION IN YOUR LIFE !! God is REAL, Heaven (new Jerusalem) is REAL and Hell is REAL TOO! You are a spiritual being having an earthly experience. Those who can WAKE UP will be saved (RAPTURE) before the disasters. But others that will wake up and TURN TO HIM in repentance during Tribulation WILL BE SAVED TOO, but at their own life's cost. If you have decided to TRUST on technology and "modern world" or men you are going to have a rude awakening to the REAL reality.





If you do not have any personal relationship with Jesus Christ, you do not have your name in the Book of Life. As this means you ignored or rejected God and His AMAZING sacrifice and offer of His ONLY begotten Son to die for your sins to SAVE you.





God does NOT send anyone to hell, everybody chooses by themself to go there if they do not want to hear from God. Hell is a place prepared for satan and his minions and followers inside this rock, it was never prepared or intended for humans, that is why God has removed all the Godly attributes from hell (Joy, Love, Goodness, sleep, Peace, quiet and anything positive). There is ONLY evil and suffering beyond imagination.





All you need is to repent of your sins and pray Jesus to forgive you those sins with all your heart and surrender your life to Jesus, let him guide and protect you.





Through FAITH in JESUS-CHRIST (Yahushua HaMashiach) is the ONLY way to get saved.





SALVATION PRAYER (with sincere heart)(James 5:15)

Dear Jesus,

I acknowledge I am a sinner and I repent of all my sins

I pray that you will forgive me for all of my sins and come into my heart to be The Lord of my will, heart and life

and my SAVIOR. I believe and confess that you died on the cross to save me from my sins and I am committed to turning away from those sins.

I ask that you fill me with your Holy Spirit so that I can be born again.

Wash my sins away with your blood and make me as pure white as snow. Put a hedge of protection around me as I go forth in doing your will. Thank you Jesus for saving me, as I know that only through my faith in You this is possible.

Amen!







