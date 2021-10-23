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CALIFORNIA STUDENTS WALK OUT OVER VACCINE MANDATE from theHighwire.com
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352 views • October 23, 2021
CA STUDENTS WALK OUT OVER VACCINE MANDATE
Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/ca-students-walk-out-over-vaccine-mandate/
Thousands of California Parents pulled their children from schools across the state Monday, as part of a massive protest against Covid vaccine mandates.
POSTED: October 22, 2021
Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/ca-students-walk-out-over-vaccine-mandate/
Thousands of California Parents pulled their children from schools across the state Monday, as part of a massive protest against Covid vaccine mandates.
POSTED: October 22, 2021
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