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LUNACY: Austin’s Democratic Socialists Protest In Favor Of Their Own OPPRESSION!
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30 views • March 09, 2021
Governor Greg Abbott liberates Texans on Wednesday, March 10th but not if these self-proclaimed communists have anything to say about it. WATCH as these people actually protest against lifted mask mandates and businesses being able to open to 100% capacity. Special thanks to Chris Pro (Alex DRONES) for the additional footage.
https://www.banthis.tv/watch?id=60472f97d642d235a746c87a
https://www.banthis.tv/watch?id=60472f97d642d235a746c87a
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