Turbo Cancers & Ivermectin With Tanya Gaw & Dr. William Makis
Sun Fruit Dan
Sun Fruit Dan
682 followers
105 views • 1 day ago

Worldwide Supplier For Ivermectin, Fenbendazole, Mebendazole And More: http://www.sacredpurity.coml


Original Video Source - https://rumble.com/v4ribab-turbo-cancers-and-ivermectin-with-tanya-gaw-and-dr.-william-makis.html

Content Creator - https://rumble.com/c/Action4Canada?e9s=src_v1_cbl


Follow Dr. Makis on X (formerly Twitter): https://x.com/MakisMD

Follow Dr. Makis on Substack: http://makismd.substack.com


Dr. William Makis: Best Ways To Treat Cancer, Turbo Cancer & Detox From COVID Vaccines!


Join Tanya Gaw and Dr. William Makis—Canadian physician and expert in Radiology, Oncology, and Immunology—on the Empower Hour as they explore the dramatic rise of turbo cancers allegedly linked to Covid-19 mRNA injections, and the launch of Big Pharma’s new cancer vaccines. This powerful episode dives into treatment protocols, including the promising role of ivermectin for mitigating adverse effects and addressing aggressive cancer cases.



Keywords
covid vaccine side effectsdr william makisdr william makis ivermectin cancerdr william makis ivermectindr william makis vaccine detoxcancer treatment methodsturbo cancer explaineddetox from covid vaccinesnatural cancer therapiescancer prevention tipsalternative medicine for cancerdetox protocols 2025vaccine detox strategiescancer research updatesturbo cancers and ivermectin with tanya gaw and dr william makisdr william makis turbo cancers ivermectin
