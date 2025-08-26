Turbo Cancers & Ivermectin With Tanya Gaw & Dr. William Makis

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. William Makis: Best Ways To Treat Cancer, Turbo Cancer & Detox From COVID Vaccines!
Join Tanya Gaw and Dr. William Makis—Canadian physician and expert in Radiology, Oncology, and Immunology—on the Empower Hour as they explore the dramatic rise of turbo cancers allegedly linked to Covid-19 mRNA injections, and the launch of Big Pharma’s new cancer vaccines. This powerful episode dives into treatment protocols, including the promising role of ivermectin for mitigating adverse effects and addressing aggressive cancer cases.