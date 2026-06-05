Perfect and Precious | He Is the Chief Cornerstone | Official Music Video

This is Perfect and Precious.





A song about the One the builders rejected.

The stone they could not see.

The Cornerstone that holds everything together.





Jesus Christ. Perfect in every way.

Precious beyond all measure.

Tried and found without a single flaw.

Chief Cornerstone. Sure Foundation.

Our Saviour. Our Redeemer.

Our Master. Our Lord. Our King.





He came down for the broken.

He touched the ones nobody wanted.

He stopped for the ones the crowd

told to be quiet.

He sat with the ones religion

would not look upon.

And He passed every test.

Every strike of the hammer.

No hidden cracks.

No internal flaws.

Perfect and precious.





Do not reject Him like the builders did.

He is the foundation everything rests upon.





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SONG: Perfect and Precious

PRODUCER : Brother Gabriel 888

ALBUM: Perfect and Precious

SERIES: The King and His Kingdom

MINISTRY: Nuggets of Wisdom

ALL MUSIC IS FREE.

The word of God is not for sale.





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SCRIPTURE REFERENCES IN THIS VIDEO:





Isaiah 28:16

Psalm 118:22

Matthew 16:18

1 Peter 2:6

Ephesians 2:20

Hebrews 4:15





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https://brothergabriel888.substack.com





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My name is Brother Gabriel.

I am not here to entertain you.

I am here to point you to the One

who is worth everything.





The goal is not to alarm you.

The goal is to anchor you.

Luke 21:28





#ChiefCornerstone #PerfectAndPrecious

#JesusChrist #GospelMusic #NuggsetsOfWisdom