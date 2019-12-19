DTR Ep 47: Making Decisions

We do it every second of every day, but who has ever taken us aside and taught us how to make sure we’re making the best decisions we can? This episode dissects some of the methods used by businesses to increase our ability to live happily ever after. Enjoy.Join the Deep Thoughts Radio YouTube Channel:All new REMASTERED Season One:Find all the links and formats on our official website:Join us on Facebook:Join us on Twitter:Want early access to videos? Join us on Patreon:Above all, thank you for listening to Deep Thoughts Radio. Help us rebuild society from the bottom up with citizens who can think for themselves.